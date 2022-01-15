SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Raptors without Barnes, Birch against Bucks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2022 5:00 pm

MILWAUKEE – The Toronto Raptors planned to hold rookie Scottie Barnes out of Saturday’s game against the Bucks for injury management.

The rookie had missed a game for knee tendinitis, but returned for Toronto’s 107-93 loss at Detroit on Friday.

The Raptors will also be without Khem Birch, who suffered a broken noise against the Pistons.

Toronto (20-19) is ninth in the Eastern Conference, and have lost two in a row after a six-game winning streak.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
