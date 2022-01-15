Junior hockey: Rockets sink Royals, Vipers crush Centennials

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s a round-up of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

KELOWNA 6, VICTORIA 4

The Kelowna Rockets scored early, then often, in defeating the Victoria Royals in WHL action at Prospera Place in Kelowna on Friday night.

Jake Poole opened and closed Kelowna’s scoring. Pavel Novak, Dylan Wightman, Turner McMillen and Scott Cousins scored for the Rockets (17-10-1-3), who led 1-0 after the first period, then 4-1 after 40 minutes.

Poole’s first goal came at 4:07 of first. His second of the night was an insurance marker at 11:06.

Brayden Schurrman opened and closed Victoria’s scoring. Bailey Peach and Riley Gannon also netted goals for the Royals (12-15-4-0). Two of Victoria’s goals were back-to-back power-play goals during a 30-second span early in the third.

Talyn Boyko stopped 38 of 42 shots for Kelowna, with Tyler Palmer turning aside 21 of 27 shots for Victoria.

The Rockets were 1-for-2 on the power play while the Royals were 3-for-9.

The two teams meet again on Saturday night.

In B.C. Division standings, Kelowna is in second place with 38 points, just five behind front-runner Kamloops (21-10-1-0, 43 points). Vancouver (15-16-2-0, 32 points) is third, with Prince George (14-17-1-1, 30 points) in fourth and Victoria (28 points) in fifth.

Friday’s Results

Portland 4, Seattle 3

Everett 6, Spokane 2

Tri-City 5, Kamloops 4

Prince George 3, Vancouver 2

Prince Albert 5, Lethbridge 1

Moose Jaw 6, Medicine Hat 2

Brandon 4, Red Deer 1

Saskatoon 6, Swift Current 4

Saturday’s Games (all times PT)

Prince Albert at Calgary, 12:30 p.m.

Brandon at Edmonton, 1 p.m.

Swift Current at Saskatoon, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Moose Jaw, 5 p.m.

Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Portland, 6 p.m.

Everett at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Prince George at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Victoria at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Moose Jaw at Regina, 2 p.m.

Brandon at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 4:05 p.m.

Edmonton at Lethbridge, 5 p.m.

Kamloops at Portland, 5 p.m.

Red Deer at Medicine Hat, 5 p.m.

VERNON 9, MERRITT 1

The Vernon Vipers gave up the game’s first goal, but reeled off nine consecutive markers in smashing the Centennials in Vernon on Friday night.

Max Borovinskiy scored twice for the winners. Luke Lavery, Cameron MacDonald, Zack Tonelli, Reagan Milburn, Nicholas Kent, Anthony Cliché and Luke Pakulak also hit the scoresheet for Vernon (8-14-3-3-0), which led 2-1 after the first period and 5-1 after 40 minutes.

Drew Dornan, with the game’s first goal at 1:04 of the first, scored for Merritt (2-23-1-0-0).

Roan Clarke stopped 24 of 25 shots for the Vipers, with Jackson Baker turning aside 41 of 50 shots for the Centennials.

Vernon was 2-for-3 on the power play while Merritt was 0-for-4.

TRAIL 4, WEST KELOWNA 0

Evan Fradette was perfect between the pipes for the Smoke Eaters on Friday night, as Trail blanked the Warriors.

Quinn Disher, Teddy Lagerback, Joshua Orrico and Nicholas Remissong scored for Trail (13-12-1-0-0), which led 2-0 after the second period following a scoreless first.

Fradette stopped all 30 shots fired his way, while Johnny Derrick turned aside 24 of 28 shots for West Kelowna (19-12-0-0-0), which suffered its second shutout loss of the season.

The Warriors’ first shutout loss was a 3-0 setback in Penticton on Dec. 31.

Trail was 1-for-5 on the power play while West Kelowna was 0-for-3.

Friday’s Results

Chilliwack 4, Surrey 2

Langley 4, Nanaimo 2

Victoria 6, Powell River 5

Saturday’s Games

Trail at Cranbrook, 6 p.m.

Coquitlam at Chilliwack, 7 p.m.

Merritt at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Cowichan Valley at Alberni Valley, 7 p.m.

Penticton at Wenatchee, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Langley at Cowichan Valley, 2 p.m.

Surrey at Powell River, 4 p.m.

Friday Results

Fernie 4, Golden 1

Kimberley 6, Creston Valley 1

Revelstoke 6, Kamloops 5

Sicamous 4, Chase 1

Beaver Valley 5, Castlegar 3

Nelson 4, Grand Forks 1

Osoyoos 5, Kelowna 3

Summerland at Revelstoke, ppd.

Saturday’s Results (all times PT)

Creston Valley at Kimberley, 6 p.m.

Columbia Valley at Golden, 6:30 p.m.

Kamloops at Revelstoke, 7 p.m.

Sicamous at Chase, 7 p.m.

Fernie at Beaver Valley, 7 p.m.

Castlegar at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Princeton, ppd.

Sunday’s Game

North Okanagan at Osoyoos, 1:35 p.m.

