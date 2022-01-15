Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba Conservatives nomination process for Fort Whyte riding underway

By Adrian McMorris Global News
Posted January 15, 2022 2:56 pm
The Fort Whyte riding. View image in full screen
The Fort Whyte riding. Google Maps

The Manitoba Conservative Party says the candidate nomination process for the Fort Whyte riding is officially underway.

So far, only entrepreneur and former Winnipeg Blue Bomber Obby Khan has announced his candidacy for the seat left vacant following Brian Pallister’s resignation.

Click to play video: 'Pallister resigns: Former Manitoba premier steps down as MLA' Pallister resigns: Former Manitoba premier steps down as MLA
Pallister resigns: Former Manitoba premier steps down as MLA – Oct 4, 2021

The Fort Whyte riding has produced two Conservative leaders, with Pallister following former PC leader Hugh McFayden back in 2012.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg councillors request plan to add more paramedics, relieve EMS pressure

Candidates can now officially begin campaigning in the area with live-streamed speeches starting on Thursday, Feb. 10 and in-person votes to be cast the following two days.

The winner will be announced Feb. 12 and Premier Heather Stefanson says she’s confident the “residents of Fort Whyte will have a strong voice in our Caucus.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagConservatives tagBrian Pallister tagVoting tagManitoba politics tagMLA tagCandidates tagRIDING tagNomination tagFort Whyte tagCandidate nominations tagManitoba Conservative Party tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers