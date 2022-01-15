Manitoba Conservatives nomination process for Fort Whyte riding underway

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Conservative Party says the candidate nomination process for the Fort Whyte riding is officially underway.

So far, only entrepreneur and former Winnipeg Blue Bomber Obby Khan has announced his candidacy for the seat left vacant following Brian Pallister’s resignation.

0:30 Pallister resigns: Former Manitoba premier steps down as MLA Pallister resigns: Former Manitoba premier steps down as MLA – Oct 4, 2021

The Fort Whyte riding has produced two Conservative leaders, with Pallister following former PC leader Hugh McFayden back in 2012.

Candidates can now officially begin campaigning in the area with live-streamed speeches starting on Thursday, Feb. 10 and in-person votes to be cast the following two days.

The winner will be announced Feb. 12 and Premier Heather Stefanson says she’s confident the “residents of Fort Whyte will have a strong voice in our Caucus.”