Crime

Middlesex OPP arrest man for failing to remain at fatal crash in 2021

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 8:08 pm
Lennox and Addington OPP have charged a Greater Napanee man with attempted murder.
Lennox and Addington OPP have charged a Greater Napanee man with attempted murder. The Canadian Press

Middlesex OPP say a man from southwestern Ontario has been arrested for failing to remain at the scene of a fatal collision.

Late last year, the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team and Middlesex County detachment responded to a fatal crash on Calvert Drive, in the Municipality of Adelaide-Metcalfe.

OPP say the crash resulted in the death of Johannes Francis Smolders, 45 of Strathroy, Ont., on Oct. 11, 2021.

Trending Stories

On Thursday, police arrested a 51-year-old from Brooke-Alvinston, Ont., for failing to remain at the scene.

The accused was held in custody and scheduled to appear for a bailing hearing in London on Friday.

