Politics

Alberta announces spring legislature sitting dates, budget to be delivered Feb. 24

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2022 6:13 pm
The Alberta legislature on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. View image in full screen
The Alberta legislature on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Emily Mertz, Global News

The Alberta government has announced dates for its spring sitting of the legislature. There will be a speech from the throne to open a new session on Feb. 22.

Read more: Alberta premier banks on strong economy in 2022 after tough COVID-19 year

Finance Minister Travis Toews will deliver the 2022 budget two days later on Feb. 24.

Alberta has had years of multibillion-dollar budget deficits, but high oil and gas prices have fuelled speculation Toews may be able to deliver a budget close to being balanced, if not free of red ink altogether.

Read more: Crude reality: New report suggests gas prices will continue to rise in 2022

Premier Jason Kenney must also call a byelection by the middle of February to fill a vacancy in the northern constituency of Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche.

Click to play video: 'Brian Jean wins UCP nomination in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche' Brian Jean wins UCP nomination in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche
Brian Jean wins UCP nomination in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche – Dec 13, 2021

That race has already generated controversy given the UCP candidate is Brian Jean, who is running on a platform of trying to oust Kenney as premier.

Read more: Brian Jean sets his sights on being Alberta’s premier: ‘Something must be done’

© 2022 The Canadian Press
