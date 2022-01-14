Menu

Canada

Boil water advisory extended for Chippewas of the Thames, Munsee-Delaware

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted January 14, 2022 2:04 pm
The precautionary boil water advisory is extended "until further notice" and officials say they will provide biweekly updates on the matter going forward. View image in full screen
The precautionary boil water advisory is extended "until further notice" and officials say they will provide biweekly updates on the matter going forward. File / Global News

Residents in Chippewas of the Thames First Nation near London, Ont., as well as a number of people and businesses in Munsee-Delaware Nation, continue to be under a boil advisory that’s been in effect since last month.

The precautionary boil water advisory was first issued on Dec. 14, 2021, and asked residents to conserve their water usage.

On Thursday, officials with Chippewas of the Thames announced the advisory is being extended “until further notice” and will impact all of its residents, along with “29 properties and 6 commercial businesses” in Munsee-Delaware.

Read more: Feds considering ‘realistic timeline’ to end boil water advisories, Hajdu says

“No water concerns have been reported, nor are water quality concerns suspected,” officials said in the latest advisory.

Story continues below advertisement

Chippewas of the Thames officials added that the First Nation’s water department continues to treat, sample and test local water to confirm whether it’s safe to drink.

Discussions are ongoing with Indigenous Services Canada and the water capacity concerns are being reviewed, according to Chippewas of the Thames.

Officials say they will provide biweekly updates on the matter going forward.

Click to play video: 'Shoal Lake First Nation lifts boil water advisory after 24 years' Shoal Lake First Nation lifts boil water advisory after 24 years
