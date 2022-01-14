SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Mobility, test positivity prompts ‘cautious optimism’ on COVID situation: Ontario scientific director

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2022 12:51 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Moore says he ‘can’t guarantee’ Ontario businesses can reopen on Jan. 26' COVID-19: Moore says he ‘can’t guarantee’ Ontario businesses can reopen on Jan. 26
WATCH ABOVE COVID-19: Moore says he ‘can’t guarantee’ Ontario businesses can reopen on Jan. 26.

TORONTO — The scientific director of Ontario’s expert pandemic advisory group says some indicators suggest COVID-19 hospitalizations could peak in the next few weeks.

Dr. Peter Juni says while the province lacks accurate numbers on COVID-19 cases, data on mobility and test positivity are offering some clues on the current trajectory.

He says people’s mobility outside of their homes, which is strongly correlated with their number of contacts, has dropped significantly since late last month.

Test positivity has also started to decrease.

Read more: Canada in for ‘intense’ weeks of Omicron infections, hospitalization surges: data

Juni says those two elements combined are cause for cautious optimism that the COVID-19 situation in hospitals may start to peak in the next few weeks.

He says hospital occupancy will need to be watched over the next week to see if the disease curve is indeed flattening.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
