Mobility, test positivity prompts ‘cautious optimism’ on COVID situation: Ontario scientific director

TORONTO — The scientific director of Ontario’s expert pandemic advisory group says some indicators suggest COVID-19 hospitalizations could peak in the next few weeks.

Dr. Peter Juni says while the province lacks accurate numbers on COVID-19 cases, data on mobility and test positivity are offering some clues on the current trajectory.

He says people’s mobility outside of their homes, which is strongly correlated with their number of contacts, has dropped significantly since late last month.

Test positivity has also started to decrease.

Juni says those two elements combined are cause for cautious optimism that the COVID-19 situation in hospitals may start to peak in the next few weeks.

He says hospital occupancy will need to be watched over the next week to see if the disease curve is indeed flattening.