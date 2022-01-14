Menu

Crime

3 Peterborough area men face sex-related charges involving minors: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 11:21 am
Peterborough police say they have arrested three men for sexual exploitation and luring youth. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say they have arrested three men for sexual exploitation and luring youth. Getty Images

Three Peterborough area men are facing sex-related charges involving youth after a police investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, detectives with the special victims unit this week launched a “proactive” investigation following reports of individuals allegedly targeting youth under 18 years old for the purpose of obtaining sexual services.

The investigation led to the arrest of three men and 13 charges laid, police announced Friday morning.

Read more: City of Kawartha Lakes man charged with child luring after Peterborough police online investigation

Two Peterborough men, aged 40 and 31, and an Otonabee-South Monaghan Township man, 54, were each charged with the following offences:

  • agreement to commit a sexual offence against a person under 18 years of age
  • sexual exploitation
  • communicating with anyone under 18 years of age for purpose of obtaining sexual services
  • luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication

The 31-year-old was also charged with assault with intent to resist arrest.

All three accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 1, police said.

Police did not release the names of the accused.

