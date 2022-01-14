3 Peterborough area men face sex-related charges involving minors: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three Peterborough area men are facing sex-related charges involving youth after a police investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, detectives with the special victims unit this week launched a “proactive” investigation following reports of individuals allegedly targeting youth under 18 years old for the purpose of obtaining sexual services.

The investigation led to the arrest of three men and 13 charges laid, police announced Friday morning.

Two Peterborough men, aged 40 and 31, and an Otonabee-South Monaghan Township man, 54, were each charged with the following offences:

agreement to commit a sexual offence against a person under 18 years of age

sexual exploitation

communicating with anyone under 18 years of age for purpose of obtaining sexual services

luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication

The 31-year-old was also charged with assault with intent to resist arrest.

All three accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 1, police said.

Police did not release the names of the accused.