Icy conditions lead to collisions, blocked lanes on Highway 401 near London, Ont.: OPP

Several lanes of Highway 401 were blocked Friday morning just outside London, Ont., as a result of collisions caused by slippery road conditions, Ontario Provincial Police said.

In a tweet issued around 10:30 a.m., Middlesex OPP said multiple collisions had been reported in the east and westbound lanes of the highway near Dorchester, resulting in lane closures.

According to the MTO, the right lane and shoulder of the westbound 401 and the left lane of the eastbound 401 were blocked due to collisions, both at Dorchester Road. In an update shortly before 11:30 a.m., MTO officials tweeted that both incidents had been cleared.

Officers were also responding to other collisions elsewhere along the 401, said OPP Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk.

“If you are travelling, please make sure that you are aware that you may encounter black ice on our roadways. As a mist continues to fall, that mist is now turning the roadways in some areas into black ice,” Sanchuk said in a video posted to Twitter.

Environment Canada reported snow grains and a temperature of -6 C in London shortly after 10:30 a.m.

“Make sure that you reduce your speed, give yourself enough room and distance between you and that other vehicle, make sure you’re checking your blind spot, (signal) your turns, but more importantly, focusing 110 per cent on your driving ability and getting home safe to your families,” Sanchuk said.