Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Rapper Ye under investigation following battery complaint

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 14, 2022 9:09 am
Ye View image in full screen
Ye is seen in Chelsea on January 5, 2022 in New York City. Gotham/GC Images

Police are investigating after a battery report was filed Thursday against Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

The incident that spurred the complaint took place in downtown Los Angeles at about 3 a.m. Thursday, LAPD spokeswoman Redina Puentes said. No arrests have been made.

Read more: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announce engagement

The street where the alleged battery happened is outside Soho West, a members-only downtown club popular with celebrities.

An email seeking comment from a representative for Ye, the 44-year-old rapper, producer and fashion designer who legally changed his name last year, was not immediately returned.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Kanye West pays tribute to designer Virgil Abloh with choral performance' Kanye West pays tribute to designer Virgil Abloh with choral performance
Kanye West pays tribute to designer Virgil Abloh with choral performance – Nov 29, 2021

Read more: Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet announce split after 5 years of marriage

Story continues below advertisement

He is in the midst of divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian West, who requested in December that she be declared legally single and have his former last name dropped.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Kanye West tagLAPD tagye tagkanye west battery tagkanye west charge tagye battery tagye charge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers