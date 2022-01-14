Fire forces evacuation of townhouse complex in northeast Edmonton early Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A fire forced several people from their northeast Edmonton homes early Friday.

The fire at a townhouse complex near Hermitage Road and Harrison Drive was reported at around 3:30 a.m.

Heavy smoke was pouring out of a second-floor window when emergency crews arrived.

They managed to contain the fire to the upper floor of one suite, but evacuated neighbouring townhomes as a precaution.

Nobody was injured and investigators are working to determine a cause.