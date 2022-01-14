Fire forces evacuation of townhouse complex in northeast Edmonton early Friday

A fire forced several people from their northeast Edmonton homes early Friday.
The fire at a townhouse complex near Hermitage Road and Harrison Drive was reported at around 3:30 a.m.
Heavy smoke was pouring out of a second-floor window when emergency crews arrived.
Trending Stories
They managed to contain the fire to the upper floor of one suite, but evacuated neighbouring townhomes as a precaution.
Nobody was injured and investigators are working to determine a cause.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments