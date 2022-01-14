Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fire forces evacuation of townhouse complex in northeast Edmonton early Friday

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 9:20 am
Click to play video: 'Fire forces evacuation of townhouse complex in northeast Edmonton' Fire forces evacuation of townhouse complex in northeast Edmonton
WATCH ABOVE: Several people were forced from their homes after a fire at a townhouse complex in northeast Edmonton Friday morning.

A fire forced several people from their northeast Edmonton homes early Friday.

The fire at a townhouse complex near Hermitage Road and Harrison Drive was reported at around 3:30 a.m.

Read more: Housing prices in Canada to keep rising through 2022 as demand outpaces supply: report

Heavy smoke was pouring out of a second-floor window when emergency crews arrived.

Trending Stories

They managed to contain the fire to the upper floor of one suite, but evacuated neighbouring townhomes as a precaution.

Nobody was injured and investigators are working to determine a cause.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton tagEdmonton fire tagTownhouse Fire tagHermitage Road tagEdmonton Fire Department tagEFD tagHarrison Drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers