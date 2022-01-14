Menu

Weather

Toronto issues extreme cold weather alert Friday for 2nd time this week

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 14, 2022 8:10 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario 2021-22 winter forecast by Anthony Farnell' Ontario 2021-22 winter forecast by Anthony Farnell
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario 2021-22 winter forecast by Anthony Farnell – Oct 26, 2021

The City of Toronto has issued an extreme cold weather alert for the second time this week as the city plummets into frigid temperatures once again.

The same weather alert was also issued on Monday when temperatures took a drop.

Conditions later improved by Wednesday but have now dipped again for Friday in time for the weekend.

Friday’s forecast is expected to see a wind chill of -18 for the afternoon and a wind chill of -28 into the overnight hours, according to Environment Canada.

Read more: Extreme cold weather alert issued Monday for Toronto as temperatures drop

Saturday is forecasted to see a high of -12 C but a wind chill of -28 in the morning and -18 in the afternoon, Environment Canada’s website indicates.

The weather agency warns there is a risk of frostbite.

The City’s emergency management office, in consultation with the medical officer of health, have issued an extreme cold weather alert as temperatures are forecasted to hit a wind chill of below 20 which is the threshold for the warning.

By Sunday, the frigid temperatures are expected to improve with a forecast of -5 C for the high.

 

