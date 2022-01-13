18-year-old Regina woman faces charges including assault with a weapon

Send this page to someone via email

Police say an 18-year-old woman in Regina is facing charges, including assault with a weapon, after an incident occurred in the 700 block of Rae Street.

On Jan. 12, 2022, police were dispatched at 9:12 p.m. to a residence in the 700 block of Rae Street.

“Initial information given to police indicated that there was a female inside the residence creating a disturbance,” police stated. “The caller said the female had a machete.

“When police arrived the female suspect had left. They searched the area and did not find anyone matching her description. Police left, but were called back to the same residence about 10 minutes later. The female suspect had returned.”

When police returned, they located the 18 year-old woman and found a machete tucked into her waistband.

“It’s alleged the suspect struck a 22 year-old male with a dull machete,” stated police. “Fortunately the victim did not sustain serious injuries. It’s also alleged the suspect damaged the windshield of a vehicle belonging to the victim.”

Police say after further investigation, Alyshia Crane of Regina was charged with possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.

Police say that Crane was released on an undertaking to appear in Provincial Court on March 7, 2022.

