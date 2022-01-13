Menu

Crime

18-year-old Regina woman faces charges including assault with a weapon

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 7:02 pm
An 18-year-old Regina woman faces several charges including assault with a weapon after police located a machete on her. View image in full screen
An 18-year-old Regina woman faces several charges including assault with a weapon after police located a machete on her. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

Police say an 18-year-old woman in Regina is facing charges, including assault with a weapon, after an incident occurred in the 700 block of Rae Street.

On Jan. 12, 2022, police were dispatched at 9:12 p.m. to a residence in the 700 block of Rae Street.

Read more: Regina police request public’s assistance in locating a 36-year-old woman

“Initial information given to police indicated that there was a female inside the residence creating a disturbance,” police stated. “The caller said the female had a machete.

“When police arrived the female suspect had left. They searched the area and did not find anyone matching her description. Police left, but were called back to the same residence about 10 minutes later. The female suspect had returned.”

When police returned, they located the 18 year-old woman and found a machete tucked into her waistband.

Trending Stories

Read more: 14-year-old charged after street robbery gone wrong: Regina police

“It’s alleged the suspect struck a 22 year-old male with a dull machete,” stated police. “Fortunately the victim did not sustain serious injuries. It’s also alleged the suspect damaged the windshield of a vehicle belonging to the victim.”

Police say after further investigation, Alyshia Crane of Regina was charged with possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.

Police say that Crane was released on an undertaking to appear in Provincial Court on March 7, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Charges laid after a string of graffiti on Regina businesses' Charges laid after a string of graffiti on Regina businesses
Charges laid after a string of graffiti on Regina businesses
