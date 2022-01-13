Ontario to begin booking 4th COVID vaccine appointments for immunocompromised

Send this page to someone via email

Ontarians who are immunocompromised will be able to book an appointment for a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine beginning on Friday.

That’s according to Ontario’s top doctor, Kieran Moore, who made the announcement during a press conference on Thursday.

According to Moore, beginning Jan. 14 at 8 a.m. the provincial vaccine contact centre will begin booking appointments for fourth doses for immunocompromised individuals.

“Given the rapid rate of transmission and the strain on our health-care system, we have been busy providing fourth doses in long-term care homes, retirement homes and elder care lodges and other congregate settings to best protect our most vulnerable citizens,” Moore said.

Moore said the province is “now protecting vulnerable populations further in Ontario.”

Story continues below advertisement

He said severely to moderately immunocompromised people have already been asked to receive their third COVID-19 vaccine to complete their primary series.

“But we are now ensuring those who are immunocompromised can receive their fourth dose too,” Moore said.

According to Moore, 29 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the province to date.

More than 5 million of those have been booster doses, Moore said.

The news comes as the province reported 3,630 people were in hospitals across Ontario with COVID-19 on Thursday.

Of those individuals, 500 were receiving care in an intensive care unit.

This is a breaking news story, more to come….