‘Ignorant minority’: London, Ont. MP speaks out after office targeted by anti-vaxxers

Enough is enough for London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos after an attempted break-in a few weeks back and a graffiti incident, both of which he said were motivated by anti-vaxxers.

Fragiskatos voiced his frustration on Twitter Wednesday after the sign outside his office was vandalized with what he described as anti-vaccine messaging.

“We have reached a point in the pandemic where elected officials have a responsibility to call out the anti-vaxxers among us. Their actions continue to be unacceptable and are holding all of us back,” Fragiskatos said.

“We have among an ignorant minority who continue to trump it, and continue to believe points of view that have nothing to do with modern science, but have everything to do with conspiracy theories.”

The MP said that by “ignorant minority” he does not mean residents with valid vaccine concerns.

This is not the first time the MP says he has been targeted for being vocal about his support of vaccines to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fragiskatos told Global News that a few weeks back there was another incident where someone tried to break into his office.

“An individual who was cleanly motived by anti-vaccine sentiment was trying to break into the office while staff were present.”

He said the individual did not get in, but they were shouting insults towards his staff.

“There is nothing wrong with questioning government policy — that is a very necessary part of democracy — but there are ways to do it, (not like) the approach taken by a small minority, a very vocal minority, and a minority that is driven by ignorant points of view.”

London police have confirmed that there was a report of a person causing trouble at Fragiskatos’s London office on Dec. 3, 2021 and noted no charges were laid.