New COVID-19 health-care outbreaks in B.C. raises concerns about staffing issues

Concerns about staffing issues in the health-care system are mounting with a number of B.C. hospitals reporting COVID-19 outbreaks.
Seven hospitals in the Fraser Health region are experiencing outbreaks of the virus, including Abbotsford Regional Hospital, where eight patients have COVID-19.
Six patients in one unit at Langley Memorial Hospital have also been infected.
A total of 13 patients at Burnaby General Hospital have tested positive and an additional five patients have COVID-19 at Peace Arch Hospital.
There are also outbreaks at Surrey Memorial Hospital, Royal Columbian Hospital, Eagle Ridge Hospital, Laurel Place and Kelowna General Hospital.
The province said Wednesday there are a total of 49 facilities with ongoing outbreaks, including long-term care facilities, acute facilities and assisted and independent living facilities.
Between Jan. 3 and 9, health authorities reported 27,937 shifts missed because of health-care worker illness, including COVID-19, symptoms appearing to be COVID-19 and other ailments.
At least 530 scheduled, non-urgent surgeries were postponed in B.C. last week to help ease the burden on hospitals and health-care workers.View link »
Comments