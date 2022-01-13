Toronto police officer charged with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Toronto Police Service says a staff sergeant with the force is facing a sexual assault charge.

Police issued a release on Thursday saying that 47-year-old Staff Sgt. Jai Escott has been charged with sexual assault.

The force said the alleged incident occurred in December 2013.

Read more: Senior Toronto Police Officer under investigation for alleged impropriety in promotion process

No further details surrounding the incident were provided.

Police said Escott has been with the force for 19 years and works at 42 Division in Scarborough.

Escott has been suspended with pay, police said.

He is scheduled to appear at an Oshawa courthouse on Feb. 15.

Story continues below advertisement

Sexual Assault Investigation, Toronto Police Officer Charged https://t.co/VPlESVr03y — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) January 13, 2022