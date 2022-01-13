Menu

Crime

Toronto police officer charged with sexual assault

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 13, 2022 1:59 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

The Toronto Police Service says a staff sergeant with the force is facing a sexual assault charge.

Police issued a release on Thursday saying that 47-year-old Staff Sgt. Jai Escott has been charged with sexual assault.

The force said the alleged incident occurred in December 2013.

No further details surrounding the incident were provided.

Police said Escott has been with the force for 19 years and works at 42 Division in Scarborough.

Escott has been suspended with pay, police said.

He is scheduled to appear at an Oshawa courthouse on Feb. 15.

