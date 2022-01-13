Design led to foundation cracks and collapse of New Brunswick wind turbine

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation into the collapse of a large wind turbine in southeast New Brunswick last October is blaming the design of the structure.

TransAlta Renewables Inc., which owns the collapsed turbine, says the design led to cracks in the foundation, adding that the foundations of a total of 50 turbines it owns on the site must be replaced.

Read more: TransAlta Renewables finds cracks in turbine foundations at New Brunswick wind farm

The Calgary-based company issued a statement Tuesday saying it hopes to repair all the turbines by the end of 2023 at the Kent Hills 2 site, located about 55 kilometres southwest of Moncton, N.B.

It says the cost of the repairs will be between $75 and $100 million.

All the affected turbines will cease to operate until the repairs are completed, and they will be brought back on line one at a time.

Story continues below advertisement

The company says it is actively evaluating options to recover costs from third parties and insurance.

It says there’s no indication of foundation problems at any of the company’s other wind sites.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2022.