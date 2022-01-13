The Betty White Challenge is coming to Regina

Send this page to someone via email

A trio of Regina animal rescues should see some extra donations coming their way.

For that, they can thank a local pet care centre and the legendary late actress, Betty White.

On Jan. 17, 2022, Betty White would have turned 100 years old.

Sadly, she passed away this past News Years Eve just a few weeks shy of the century mark.

Aside from being a comedic icon, White was also a devoted animal lover who worked on saving endangered species and fixing conditions for animals around the world.

To honour her legacy a social media challenge was sent out and since went viral.

Betty White Challenge went viral on social media.

On Jan. 17, people have been asked to donate money to their local animal rescues in White’s name.

That’s where Daryl Fraess comes into the equation.

Fraess owns Just Us Dogs Pet Care in Regina and he has loved Betty White for as long as he can remember.

“She once did an interview where she said she stays in show business to fund her animal business,” said Fraess.

On the 17th, on their Facebook page, Just Us Dogs will post the e-transfer links for three local rescues.

They are asking for a donation of at least $5 to each rescue.

Prairie Sky Dog Rescue, Bright Eyes Dog Rescue and Regina Cat Rescue have been chosen to receive the donations.

The money will go directly towards paying off the various veterinary bills that these rescues all face.

Fraess added, “Just think, if you donate $5 and you share the post and then your friends donate and then they share the post, that gives us a huge opportunity to make some real good money for these places.”

Fraess says he can’t think of a better way to pay White back for her life-long commitment to animals and give her the 100th birthday she deserved.

