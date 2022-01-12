COVID-19: UBC pushes return to in-person learning for most students to Feb. 7

Send this page to someone via email

The University of British Columbia is again pushing back the return to in-person learning for many students, as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly.

In an update to students Wednesday, the university said it would continue to deliver the majority of programs online until Feb. 7.

UBC has made the decision to continue to deliver the majority of programs online until February 7. Read the complete update: https://t.co/lM90oVGno4 pic.twitter.com/vzm1a6KOjC — University of British Columbia (@UBC) January 12, 2022

In-person learning had already been delayed until Jan. 24 as a COVID precaution. The university said it would provide another update on the return to in-person learning the week of the 24th.

“We recommend that all students plan to be on campus early in February, so they can be ready for the start of in-person teaching and learning,” UBC president Santa Ono wrote.

“We are also in the process of continuity planning for the potential impact of the Omicron variant on our employees, and any associated demands on the university’s testing capacity.”

UBC said while in-person classes were delayed, its campuses and facilities remained open, including student services and libraries.

On Tuesday, Simon Fraser University, which had delayed its own return to in-person learning, announced it would stick with its original Jan. 24 date to have students return to class.

Global News is seeking updates from the University of Victoria and University of Northern British Columbia on their plans for in-person learning.