Health

COVID-19: UBC pushes return to in-person learning for most students to Feb. 7

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 4:46 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Dr. Bonnie Henry says we know more about Omicron now than we did weeks ago' COVID-19: Dr. Bonnie Henry says we know more about Omicron now than we did weeks ago
WATCH: Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday that health officials know much more about Omicron now than they did weeks ago. Henry said this means we just need to ride this 'Omicron wave' for a short time longer before the province can hopefully see a decline in cases and hospitalizations.

The University of British Columbia is again pushing back the return to in-person learning for many students, as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly.

In an update to students Wednesday, the university said it would continue to deliver the majority of programs online until Feb. 7.

Read more: COVID-19 in B.C: Almost 470 people are now in hospital battling the virus

In-person learning had already been delayed until Jan. 24 as a COVID precaution. The university said it would provide another update on the return to in-person learning the week of the 24th.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Canada’s hospitals overwhelmed by Omicron wave' Health Matters: Canada’s hospitals overwhelmed by Omicron wave
Health Matters: Canada’s hospitals overwhelmed by Omicron wave

“We recommend that all students plan to be on campus early in February, so they can be ready for the start of in-person teaching and learning,” UBC president Santa Ono wrote.

“We are also in the process of continuity planning for the potential impact of the Omicron variant on our employees, and any associated demands on the university’s testing capacity.”

Read more: COVID-19: No change to B.C.’s restrictions but infections may soon decline, officials say

UBC said while in-person classes were delayed, its campuses and facilities remained open, including student services and libraries.

On Tuesday, Simon Fraser University, which had delayed its own return to in-person learning, announced it would stick with its original Jan. 24 date to have students return to class.

Global News is seeking updates from the University of Victoria and University of Northern British Columbia on their plans for in-person learning.

