Maryland Street shooting accidental and self-inflicted, Winnipeg police say

Two Winnipeggers, 17 and 18 years old, are facing charges while a third, 19, is in hospital after accidentally shooting himself, police said.
The incident took place around noon Tuesday in the 600 block of Maryland Street. Police said they arrived on scene and found a man with a lower-body gunshot wound, who was taken to hospital in stable condition.
Police were initially told the victim was shot by two unknown men, but their investigation revealed that the injured man, along with the other two teens, had confronted two other men in the lane behind Maryland Street, and when he pulled out a concealed handgun, he accidentally shot himself.
The weapon, police said, was hidden in a nearby suite, where investigators found two firearms and 40 rounds of ammunition.
The 17- and 18-year-old are facing charges of storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations.
Comments