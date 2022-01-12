Shipment of rapid COVID-19 tests to Alberta delayed, feds say ‘this is a very competitive market’

The latest shipment of rapid COVID-19 test kits to Alberta has been delayed, the chief medical officer of health announced on social media.

In a post on Twitter Tuesday evening, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Alberta Health has learned the expected supply of at-home rapid test kits has been delayed from the federal government and manufacturers.

“Alberta Health is working hard to obtain more supply as soon as possible,” Hinshaw said.

Alberta Health has learned that the expected supply of at-home rapid test kits has been delayed from the federal government and manufacturers. Alberta Health is working hard to obtain more supply as soon as possible. (3/6) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) January 12, 2022

In an update on COVID-19 Wednesday morning, Minister of Public Services and Procurement of Canada Filomena Tassi addressed the delay. Several issues are at play and the demand for rapid tests has escalated.

“Up until the beginning of January, we had procured and delivered every test the provinces and territories were asking for. Of course, with the onset of Omicron in December, those requests escalated,” Filomena Tassi said.

The federal government currently has 14 suppliers of rapid tests. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously committed to distributing 140 million rapid tests to provinces and territories this month.

“I have been in contact with a couple of those suppliers,” Tassi said. “My team is in regular contact and this is a very competitive market and there are issues with respect to the supply chain. Those deal with issues of labour, issues of accessing raw materials and also the cargo planes and getting transportation.

“I’m not going to undermine the fact that this is a very competitive market. We are doing absolutely everything we can to procure as many tests as possible — we have been very successful to date — and we’re going to continue to work with suppliers to ensure that if there are things, logistics that we can assist as a federal government, we are there to help those suppliers every step of the way.”

To date, Tassi said the federal government has procured over 426 million rapid tests.

"We know that this is another tool that is available to provinces and territories."

During a private call with premiers on Monday, Trudeau was pressed about the supply of rapid antigen tests.

The demand for rapid test kits has skyrocketed across Canada, including here in Alberta, as access to PCR testing has become more limited. Many Albertans have not been able to find rapid test kits at local pharmacies, despite the province saying the kits would be available to Albertans every two weeks.

Frustrated Albertans scramble to find free COVID-19 antigen test kits following provincial rollout – Dec 18, 2021

Currently in Alberta, only high-risk cases are eligible for PCR tests, including pregnant women and those who live and work in high-risk settings. Full eligibility criteria can be found on the Alberta government’s website.

Hinshaw said people with mild illness and no risk factors don’t need a test and can manage their symptoms at home, even if a rapid test is not available.

Global News has reached out to Alberta Health for comment from the health minister and will update this story if a response is received.