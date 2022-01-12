COVID-19: HKPR reports 1,124 active cases with 12 in hospital; 30 active outbreaks

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported another 64 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two more outbreaks at high-risk settings over the past 24 hours, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.
The health unit’s dashboard update around 3 p.m. showed 1,124 active cases of COVID-19, down from 1,171 reported on Tuesday. Over the past 24 hours, the health unit has reported 64 new cases — 31 each in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County. The health unit notes since Dec. 31, 2021, only individuals in high-risk settings will be tested. As a result, the number of reported cases of COVID-19 is “an underestimate of the community spread.”
According to medical officer of health Dr. Natalie Bocking, 30 per cent of new cases are among young adults in the 20 to 39 age bracket.
No new deaths were reported Wednesday, keeping the total since the pandemic was declared in March 2020 at 80 — 60 in the City of Kawartha Lake, 19 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.
Bocking said each of the five deaths reported over the past 14 days were individuals were over the age of 70.
Hospitalized cases
The health unit reports 126 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared — two more since Tuesday — with 69 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 53 in Northumberland (one more) and four in Haliburton County (unchanged).
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 12 hospitalized cases with two cases currently in an intensive care unit (three fewer since Tuesday’s update).
Bocking noted that over the last 14 days, 16 residents have been admitted to hospital for COVID-19. Eight of the individuals were over the age of 70. Another two were between the ages of 10 and 19. During that two-week span, three individuals have required intensive. Two of the ICU patients were over the age of 70 and the other was in the 60 to 69 age bracket.
Among those admitted to hospital, neither patient had three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Several individuals who had two doses, she said.
“This isn’t a surprise — we know that two doses of COVID-19 vaccine is not as effective against the Omicron variant as it was against the Delta variant,” she said during Wednesday’s media briefing. “A booster dose is demonstrating a good dose of boosting the immunity and significant improvement in effectiveness against symptomatic and severe illness against COVID-19.”
Other data on Wednesday:
- Resolved cases: 3,665 — an additional 110 since Tuesday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 75.4 per cent of the 4,858 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic’s beginning.
- Vaccination: Most recent vaccination data can be found in this Global News Peterborough article published Monday. All health unit-led vaccination clinics require appointments to be booked through the provincial booking system.
- Testing: Effective Tuesday, Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is operating out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent Street West in Lindsay. More details are available in this article.
Outbreaks
The health unit only reports on outbreaks in “higher-risk” settings. As of Thursday afternoon there are 30 active outbreak with two new outbreaks reported since Wednesday:
- Extendicare Cobourg in Cobourg
- Community Living Group Home in Campbellford
Other active outbreaks include the following (unless indicated, case details unavailable):
- Fenelon Court long-term care home in Fenelon Falls: Details unavailable.
- Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Outbreaks at both the diagnostic imaging and inpatient rehab units. Details unavailable.
- Trinity College School in Port Hope: According to the school, an outbreak was declared at Bickle House residence with four cases as of Jan. 10. School permitted to remain open.
- William Place Retirement Home in Lindsay: Details unavailable.
- Community Living Group Home Cobourg: Declared Jan. 7.
- Caressant Care Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The home on Wednesday reported 19 active cases – three more since Tuesday with 11 residents (+2) and eight staff members (+1).
- Legion Village in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 6
- Victoria Manor Home for the Aged in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The health unit has reported 10 cases.
- Christian Horizons Site D in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 5.
- Community Living Group Home — Warkworth : Declared Jan. 5. As of Jan. 7 there were seven active cases — five residents and two staff.
- Extendicare Kawartha Lakes: Declared Jan. 5.
- Case Manor Long-term Care Home in Bobcaygeon: Declared Jan. 4, the home Tuesday reported six active cases — one resident and five staff. There have been two resolved cases — one resident case and one staff.
- Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 4. The province on Monday reported 16 active cases among inmates — down from 30 reported on Friday.
- Regency long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4
- Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon: Declared Jan. 3, the home Tuesday reported eight active cases — one resident and seven staff.
- Caressant Care Mary Street long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 2 with three staff positive cases. On Wednesday the home reported 45 active cases — eight more since Tuesday: 22 residents (+2) and 23 staff members (+6).
- Access Community Service Group Home in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 31, 2021.
- Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Dec. 31, 2021. On Wednesday afternoon the home reported 23 32 active cases — down nine since Tuesday — with 26 residents (-9) and six staff members. All are fully vaccinated.
- Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. The home on Tuesday reported 11 active cases — eight residents and three staff.
- Christian Horizons Site C, Ontario Street, in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 30, 2021.
- Christian Horizons Maplewood (Site B) in Cobourg. Declared Dec. 29, 2021.
- Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 28, the home on Wednesday reported 13 active cases — five residents (unchanged) and eight staff (unchanged). They were all fully vaccinated.
- Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 initially with two employee cases. The home reported on Jan. 1 an additional three staff members and one resident also tested positive.
- Northumberland Hills Hospital — unit 2B medical/surgical unit in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26 with three employee cases
- Christian Horizons Ontario Street (Site A) in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 24.
- Spring Valley Public School in Brighton: Declared late Dec. 23. As of Monday, the one remaining case was resolved, according to the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.
- Warkworth Institution: Declared Dec. 21, the health unit initially reported 19 confirmed cases. Correctional Service of Canada reported as of Jan. 11 there were 82 active cases among inmates — down from 89 reported on Jan. 9.
