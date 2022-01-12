COVID-19: HKPR reports 1,124 active cases with 12 in hospital; 30 active outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported another 64 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two more outbreaks at high-risk settings over the past 24 hours, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit’s dashboard update around 3 p.m. showed 1,124 active cases of COVID-19, down from 1,171 reported on Tuesday. Over the past 24 hours, the health unit has reported 64 new cases — 31 each in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County. The health unit notes since Dec. 31, 2021, only individuals in high-risk settings will be tested. As a result, the number of reported cases of COVID-19 is “an underestimate of the community spread.”

According to medical officer of health Dr. Natalie Bocking, 30 per cent of new cases are among young adults in the 20 to 39 age bracket.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, keeping the total since the pandemic was declared in March 2020 at 80 — 60 in the City of Kawartha Lake, 19 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Bocking said each of the five deaths reported over the past 14 days were individuals were over the age of 70.

Hospitalized cases

The health unit reports 126 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared — two more since Tuesday — with 69 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 53 in Northumberland (one more) and four in Haliburton County (unchanged).

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 12 hospitalized cases with two cases currently in an intensive care unit (three fewer since Tuesday’s update).

Bocking noted that over the last 14 days, 16 residents have been admitted to hospital for COVID-19. Eight of the individuals were over the age of 70. Another two were between the ages of 10 and 19. During that two-week span, three individuals have required intensive. Two of the ICU patients were over the age of 70 and the other was in the 60 to 69 age bracket.

Among those admitted to hospital, neither patient had three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Several individuals who had two doses, she said.

“This isn’t a surprise — we know that two doses of COVID-19 vaccine is not as effective against the Omicron variant as it was against the Delta variant,” she said during Wednesday’s media briefing. “A booster dose is demonstrating a good dose of boosting the immunity and significant improvement in effectiveness against symptomatic and severe illness against COVID-19.”

Other data on Wednesday:

Resolved cases: 3,665 — an additional 110 since Tuesday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 75.4 per cent of the 4,858 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

3,665 — an additional 110 since Tuesday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 75.4 per cent of the 4,858 cumulative confirmed cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Vaccination: Most recent vaccination data can be found in this Global News Peterborough article published Monday. All health unit-led vaccination clinics require appointments to be booked through the provincial booking system.

Most recent vaccination data can be found in this Global News Peterborough article published Monday. All health unit-led vaccination clinics require appointments to be booked through the provincial booking system. Testing: Effective Tuesday, Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is operating out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent Street West in Lindsay. More details are available in this article.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports on outbreaks in “higher-risk” settings. As of Thursday afternoon there are 30 active outbreak with two new outbreaks reported since Wednesday:

Extendicare Cobourg in Cobourg

in Cobourg Community Living Group Home in Campbellford

Other active outbreaks include the following (unless indicated, case details unavailable):

