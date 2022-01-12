SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Omicron less severe than Delta but ‘dangerous’ for unvaccinated, WHO says

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 12, 2022 1:11 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: WHO cautions dismissing Omicron variant as ‘mild’' COVID-19: WHO cautions dismissing Omicron variant as ‘mild’
WATCH ABOVE: WHO cautions dismissing COVID-19 Omicron variant as ‘mild’

The highly infectious Omicron coronavirus variant causes less severe disease than the Delta strain but it remains a “dangerous virus,” particularly for those who are unvaccinated, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news briefing, director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said more than 90 countries were yet to meet the target of vaccinating 40% of their populations and more than 85% of people in Africa were yet to receive a single dose.

Read more: Omicron FAQ: Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 variant

“We mustn’t allow this virus a free ride or wave the white flag, especially when so many people around the globe remain unvaccinated,” he said.

In its weekly epidemiological report on Tuesday, the WHO said cases increased by 55%, or 15 million, in the week to Jan. 9 from a week earlier – by far the most cases reported in a single week.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Omicron COVID-19 variant growing faster than Delta, vaccinated could become infected or reinfected: WHO' Omicron COVID-19 variant growing faster than Delta, vaccinated could become infected or reinfected: WHO
Omicron COVID-19 variant growing faster than Delta, vaccinated could become infected or reinfected: WHO – Dec 20, 2021

“This huge spike in infections is being driven by the Omicron variant, which is rapidly replacing Delta in almost all countries,” Tedros said.

He said the majority of people hospitalized around the world with COVID-19 were unvaccinated and that if transmission was not curtailed there was greater risk of another variant emerging that could be even more transmissible, and more deadly, than Omicron.

— Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru

© 2022 Reuters
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagomicron canada tagomicron covid tagomicron covid variant tagvariant omicron tagomicron vs delta tagis omicron milder than delta tagwho approved vaccines tagsymtoms omicron tagwho covid vaccines tagWHO omicron update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers