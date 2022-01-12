Manitoba music icon Vince Fontaine dies at 60

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba music icon has died.

Vince Fontaine, Juno award-winning member of groups like Indian City and Eagle & Hawk, was a familiar face in the music scene, for both his own musical prowess and his decades-long focus on supporting and advancing Indigenous artists.

Fontaine’s death Tuesday at age 60 has reverberated throughout the province, with fellow musicians, public figures, politicians and more remembering his legacy.

The Manitoba music community, and our city as a whole, has lost a wonderful person in Vince Fontaine. He will be dearly missed and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/DOsY1aKlaY — The Burt (@theburtwpg) January 12, 2022

“This is such a tragic loss as he was a musical beacon and a cultural ambassador for First Nations throughout North America and throughout the world,” said Arlen Dumas, grand chief of the Manitoba Assembly of Chiefs (AMC).

“Not only did he give of his heart in the songs he wrote, but he did it by supporting so many community events and causes.

“He never said no when it came to helping Indigenous people, but he did so quietly.

“His passion for the music industry was propelled by his conviction to share the beauty and importance of First Nation culture. Every aspect of his art, his creativity and his community advocacy connected people. When you saw that hat, everyone’s face lit up. I am so sorry he has left this earth. He will be greatly missed.”

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs offers condolences to the friends, family and citizens of Sagkeeng First Nation on Vince Fontaine's sudden and unexpected passing. pic.twitter.com/WSuXV66Qrk — AMC (@AMCMBChiefs) January 12, 2022

Shocking news today.

Vince Fontaine of Eagle&Hawk has passed to the spirit world.

Could never express how much you meant to me brother.

So many precious memories.

You taught me a great deal brother.

Thank you brother.

Much sympathy to his beautiful family.

Rest In Peace. — Troy Westwood (@TroyWestwood) January 12, 2022

A member of Sagkeeng First Nation, Fontaine and his band Eagle & Hawk won a Juno for Best Music of Aboriginal Canada Recording in 2002 for their album On and On. That award was just one of many, as the guitarist and songwriter’s projects earned honours from the Canadian Aboriginal Music Awards, Western Canadian Music Awards, Native American Music Awards and many others.

Manitoba MLA, and Fontaine’s niece, Nahanni Fontaine took to social media Tuesday to share the news of his passing.

“Vince’s love of music was only outshone by his measureless devotion to his family, friends and community — we, who remain stunned and devastated by this great and unexpected loss,” she said.

On behalf of our Fontaine family, it is with terrible sadness and shock that I announce the sudden passing of my dear Uncle Vince Fontaine today: Tuesday, January 11, 2022. pic.twitter.com/w6xJFtDn4c — Nahanni Fontaine (@NahanniFontaine) January 11, 2022

My sincere condolences to the Fontaine family. I had the privilege to know Vince for many years, to play countless shows together and to share many memories. Vince’s music and influence will carry on for many, many years to come https://t.co/64v4zMxEBw — Wab Kinew (@WabKinew) January 12, 2022

Vince Fontaine was not only a Juno award winning artist but Winnipeg’s biggest fan & booster. He’d write me about city development while sharing his music. My condolences to his musical families & most of all to the big bundle of love & leadership that is the Fontaine family. — SherriLRollins (@SherriLRollins) January 12, 2022