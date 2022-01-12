Manitoba music icon Vince Fontaine dies at 60

A Manitoba music icon has died.
Vince Fontaine, Juno award-winning member of groups like Indian City and Eagle & Hawk, was a familiar face in the music scene, for both his own musical prowess and his decades-long focus on supporting and advancing Indigenous artists.
Fontaine’s death Tuesday at age 60 has reverberated throughout the province, with fellow musicians, public figures, politicians and more remembering his legacy.
“This is such a tragic loss as he was a musical beacon and a cultural ambassador for First Nations throughout North America and throughout the world,” said Arlen Dumas, grand chief of the Manitoba Assembly of Chiefs (AMC).
“Not only did he give of his heart in the songs he wrote, but he did it by supporting so many community events and causes.
“He never said no when it came to helping Indigenous people, but he did so quietly.
“His passion for the music industry was propelled by his conviction to share the beauty and importance of First Nation culture. Every aspect of his art, his creativity and his community advocacy connected people. When you saw that hat, everyone’s face lit up. I am so sorry he has left this earth. He will be greatly missed.”
A member of Sagkeeng First Nation, Fontaine and his band Eagle & Hawk won a Juno for Best Music of Aboriginal Canada Recording in 2002 for their album On and On. That award was just one of many, as the guitarist and songwriter’s projects earned honours from the Canadian Aboriginal Music Awards, Western Canadian Music Awards, Native American Music Awards and many others.
Manitoba MLA, and Fontaine’s niece, Nahanni Fontaine took to social media Tuesday to share the news of his passing.
“Vince’s love of music was only outshone by his measureless devotion to his family, friends and community — we, who remain stunned and devastated by this great and unexpected loss,” she said.
