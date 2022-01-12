Rimbey, Alta. man faces string of charges after fleeing afternoon RCMP traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

A central Alberta man is facing 18 charges after he failed to stop for Sundre RCMP Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:50 p.m. RCMP noticed a vehicle southbound on Highway 22 heading towards Sundre that was believed to have been stolen from Calgary.

After police tried to initiate a traffic stop, the driver of the 2003 black Hummer attempted to evade police on Range Road 34 just north of Township Road 340 at a high rate of speed.

RCMP tracked the stolen vehicle northbound on Range Road 34 and was located approximately six kilometres north, after having rolled in the ditch.

The lone male driver fled on foot.

Additional RCMP from Olds, Sundre and Innisfail, along with the RCMP police dog services were called in to assist.

Alan Ray McAbee, 42 of Rimbey, Alta., was arrested. EMS was called in as the suspect sustained non-life threatening injures as a result of the rollover, according to police. McAbee was later released from the hospital and remains in police custody.

McAbee is charged with flight from a peace officer, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, knowingly possessing a prohibited/restricted weapon, possessing a firearm in a vehicle, careless use/storage of a firearm, possession of break-in instruments, possession of stolen property over $5,000, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, possession for the purpose of trafficking (CDSA), possessing more than 30 grams of cannabis (CBA) and failure to comply with release orders.

He did not seek bail and has been scheduled to appear in Didsbury Provincial Court on Jan. 24.

