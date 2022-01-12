Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspended Peterborough driver found driving outside city: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 11:03 am
A Peterborough man currently suspended from driving was stopped by OPP outside the city on Tuesday. View image in full screen
A Peterborough man currently suspended from driving was stopped by OPP outside the city on Tuesday. Don Mitchell/Global News

A Peterborough man currently suspended from driving faces charges following a traffic stop by OPP outside the city on Tuesday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, an officer stopped a vehicle on Frank Hill Road in Selwyn Township for a Highway Traffic Act offence. Police determined the driver was currently prohibited from operating a motor vehicle.

Read more: Ontario temporarily shortens G road tests to reduce backlog

Jesse Gates, 31, of Peterborough, was charged with operation while prohibited, driving while under suspension, and failure to comply with an appearance notice for court.

Trending Stories

The vehicle was impounded for 90 days.

Gates was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 22.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Safe Driving Tips for Winter Conditions' Safe Driving Tips for Winter Conditions
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough County tagPeterborough County OPP tagsuspended driver tagDriving While Suspended tagprohibited driver tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers