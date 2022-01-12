Suspended Peterborough driver found driving outside city: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man currently suspended from driving faces charges following a traffic stop by OPP outside the city on Tuesday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, an officer stopped a vehicle on Frank Hill Road in Selwyn Township for a Highway Traffic Act offence. Police determined the driver was currently prohibited from operating a motor vehicle.

Jesse Gates, 31, of Peterborough, was charged with operation while prohibited, driving while under suspension, and failure to comply with an appearance notice for court.

The vehicle was impounded for 90 days.

Gates was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 22.

