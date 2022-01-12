Mass COVID vaccine clinic opens at Toronto Zoo

Send this page to someone via email

A mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic that will support the province’s booster shot campaign is opening at the Toronto Zoo on Wednesday.

The clinic, run in partnership with FH Health, is set to administer 5,000 booster shots per day, a statement from the zoo and the health organization said.

The clinic will run seven days a week and requires that appointments are booked in advance.

Education and child-care staff will be prioritized at the clinic, with priority time slots made available to them outside of school hours, the statement said.

Appointments to receive a booster shot can be booked here.

Toronto Mayor John Tory, Premier Doug Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott, and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones are set to tour the clinic Wednesday afternoon.

The zoo itself is currently closed. It temporarily closed earlier this month after stricter public health measures took effect.

Beginning January 12, 2022, you will be able to book your booster Your Toronto Zoo. In partnership with FH Health, we are proud to be supporting this initiative that will add more than 5,000 daily jabs to the province’s booster campaign. Details: https://t.co/rUipJx65uL pic.twitter.com/WijKRNbxmh — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) January 11, 2022

While its outdoor portion could remain open under the current rules, the zoo said it chose to close to protect the health of staff, patrons and animals.

The organization said it wants to ensure critical staffing levels for animal care and infrastructure maintenance.

Officials noted that animals will not be visible for those going to get a booster shot at the zoo.

— with files from The Canadian Press

