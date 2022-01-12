SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Windsor, Ont.-area businesses instructed to halt entry of temporary foreign workers

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 12, 2022 10:17 am
FILE - Farm workers make their way across a field shrouded in fog as they hoe weeds from a burley tobacco crop near Warsaw, Ky., early in this Thursday, July 10, 2008 file photo.
FILE - Farm workers make their way across a field shrouded in fog as they hoe weeds from a burley tobacco crop near Warsaw, Ky., early in this Thursday, July 10, 2008 file photo. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, File)

The acting medical officer of health for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is instructing all businesses in the region to halt any plans to bring in temporary foreign workers starting Thursday.

The action comes as the southwestern Ontario region grapples with a “significant number of outbreaks at agricultural enterprises.”

Read more: Omicron COVID-19 variant concerning for Canadian food production, farm groups say

“The community does not have sufficient resources to manage the required self-isolation programs; and the healthcare system overall, and local healthcare system, have limited capacity to manage the surge occurring with the introduction of the Omicron variant,” Dr. Shanker Nesathurai wrote in the letter, issued Wednesday morning.

Trending Stories

As a result, Nesathurai said he’s determined that “it is necessary to take further and immediate action to limit the spread of COVID-19” and to protect the health of the community and the health system.

Story continues below advertisement

The instruction is in effect until at least the end of day Feb. 1, though it could be extended. It calls for impacted businesses to immediately cancel, suspend or postpone any arrangements made to facilitate the arrival of temporary foreign workers between Jan. 13 and Feb. 1.

Read more: ‘Significant problems’ in COVID-19 safeguards for temporary workers, Auditor General finds

The letter also warns that failure to comply is an offence under the Reopening Ontario Act and could result in fines, charges, imprisonment and even the “closure of premises.”

A news conference has been scheduled for 10 a.m. ET Wednesday to further discuss the instruction.

More to come.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
