Canada

Longueuil police seek public tips in their first homicide case of 2022

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted January 12, 2022 7:12 am
Longueuil police seek public tips in their first homicide case of 2022 - image View image in full screen
Global News

Longueuil police are calling on the public’s help in shedding light on the recent death of a 54-year-old woman.

A command post will be set up Wednesday in the commercial parking lot off Roland Therrien Boulevard.

 READ MORE: Longueuil police launch homicide investigation into woman’s suspicious death

Police say a passerby found Manon Boisvert, lifeless, in a parked car in the afternoon of Jan. 5.

Trending Stories

Police said the body showed signs of violence.

Police spokesperson Mélanie Marcil confirmed that this is the first recorded homicide of 2022 in the city of Longueuil.

The mobile command will be stationed at 4201 Rolland-Therrien Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Police ask anyone with information into the circumstances of Boisvert’s death to come by and speak with investigators.

