Motorcyclist taken to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries after Brampton, Ont. crash: Peel police

One person has been taken to hospital after a motorcycle and car collided in Brampton, Ont., police say.

In a series of tweets Tuesday evening, Peel Regional Police said a car and motorcycle collided at Rutherford Road and Madoc Drive.

Police said the car did not remain on scene.

UPDATE:

– Driver of the motorcycle has been taken to a trauma centre

– Injuries serious but non-life threatening at this point

– Rutherford Rd & Archdekin Dr intersection shut down

– Rutherford Rd N/B @ Queen St shut down — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 12, 2022

Officers said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a trauma centre.

According to police, the driver’s injuries were “serious” but “non-life threatening.”

Officers said the intersection of Rutherford Road and Archdekin Drive and Rutherford Road northbound at Queen Street are “shut down.”

