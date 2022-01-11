Motorcyclist taken to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries after Brampton, Ont. crash: Peel police

One person has been taken to hospital after a motorcycle and car collided in Brampton, Ont., police say.
In a series of tweets Tuesday evening, Peel Regional Police said a car and motorcycle collided at Rutherford Road and Madoc Drive.
Police said the car did not remain on scene.
Officers said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a trauma centre.
Trending Stories
According to police, the driver’s injuries were “serious” but “non-life threatening.”
Officers said the intersection of Rutherford Road and Archdekin Drive and Rutherford Road northbound at Queen Street are “shut down.”
Victim impact statements heard in connection with Brampton crash that killed 4
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments