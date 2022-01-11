Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Motorcyclist taken to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries after Brampton, Ont. crash: Peel police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 10:04 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

One person has been taken to hospital after a motorcycle and car collided in Brampton, Ont., police say.

In a series of tweets Tuesday evening, Peel Regional Police said a car and motorcycle collided at Rutherford Road and Madoc Drive.

Read more: No charges warranted in fatal motorcycle crash involving Toronto police cruiser: SIU

Police said the car did not remain on scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a trauma centre.

Trending Stories

According to police, the driver’s injuries were “serious” but “non-life threatening.”

Officers said the intersection of Rutherford Road and Archdekin Drive and Rutherford Road northbound at Queen Street are “shut down.”

Click to play video: 'Victim impact statements heard in connection with Brampton crash that killed 4' Victim impact statements heard in connection with Brampton crash that killed 4
Victim impact statements heard in connection with Brampton crash that killed 4 – Dec 21, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagpeel regional police tagBrampton tagpeel police tagMotorcycle Collision tagMotorcycle Accident tagmotorcyclist injured tagcollision brampton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers