65-year-old Toronto man arrested, facing child pornography charges

A 65-year-old Toronto man has been arrested in connection with a child sexual abuse material investigation, police say.
In a press release, Toronto police said on Thursday that officers executed a search warrant in the Weston Road and Finch Avenue West area.
Officers said a “quantity of child sexual abuse material was located and seized.”
According to police, 65-year-old William Cincinnato of Toronto has been arrested.
He has been charged with two counts of possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography, making available child pornography and luring for the purpose of making child pornography.
Police say Cincinnato appeared in a Toronto court on Jan. 6.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
