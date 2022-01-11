Menu

Crime

65-year-old Toronto man arrested, facing child pornography charges

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 8:26 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

A 65-year-old Toronto man has been arrested in connection with a child sexual abuse material investigation, police say.

In a press release, Toronto police said on Thursday that officers executed a search warrant in the Weston Road and Finch Avenue West area.

Officers said a “quantity of child sexual abuse material was located and seized.”

According to police, 65-year-old William Cincinnato of Toronto has been arrested.

He has been charged with two counts of possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography, making available child pornography and luring for the purpose of making child pornography.

Police say Cincinnato appeared in a Toronto court on Jan. 6.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Click to play video: 'Online Child Sexual Exploitation on the Rise in Canada' Online Child Sexual Exploitation on the Rise in Canada
Online Child Sexual Exploitation on the Rise in Canada – Jul 15, 2021
