Canada

Dinosaur Drive-Thru returns to Bingemans for March break

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 12:02 pm
The Tyrannosaurus rex at the Dinosaur Drive-Thru exhibit at Bingemans in Kitchener. View image in full screen
The Tyrannosaurus rex at the Dinosaur Drive-Thru exhibit at Bingemans in Kitchener. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

THEMUSEUM says its Dinosaur Drive-Thru will once again return to Bingemans in time for March break.

It promises that the latest version will be a longer journey with more than 50 dinosaurs to look at as guests travel through an authentic park setting.

Read more: Ontario students, teachers to head back to the classroom on Jan. 17, sources say

“Our ability to provide these COVID-safe experiences for families during these challenging times is a welcome break for everyone,” Bingemans president Mark Bingeman stated.

THEMUSEUM says all sales will be online and it promises there will be shorter lines and wait times for patrons.

Read more: 2 men charged in connection with service dog incident at Milton’s Restaurant in Kitchener

The Dinosaur Drive-Thru will open to customers on March 11 and run through April 3.

