Dinosaur Drive-Thru returns to Bingemans for March break

THEMUSEUM says its Dinosaur Drive-Thru will once again return to Bingemans in time for March break.

It promises that the latest version will be a longer journey with more than 50 dinosaurs to look at as guests travel through an authentic park setting.

“Our ability to provide these COVID-safe experiences for families during these challenging times is a welcome break for everyone,” Bingemans president Mark Bingeman stated.

THEMUSEUM says all sales will be online and it promises there will be shorter lines and wait times for patrons.

The Dinosaur Drive-Thru will open to customers on March 11 and run through April 3.