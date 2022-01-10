COVID-19: Extreme capacity, staffing pressures force Peel Memorial to close urgent care centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Urgent Care Centre at the Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness in Brampton, Ont., has been temporarily closed, as COVID-19 continues to spread widely across the region.

A notice posted to the William Osler Health System website said the urgent care centre will be closed until at least Feb. 1, 2022.

The notice says the decision to close the urgent care centre was made due to “increasing volumes” in emergency departments, “further compounded by our extreme capacity and staffing pressures.”

“This closure will help to direct the highly skilled staff and physicians to where demand is the greatest,” the notice reads.

The William Osler Health System said people should visit their family doctor for non-emergent concerns.

“Osler’s Emergency Departments remain open for any urgent and emergent health care needs,” the notice reads.

The closure comes as Ontario reported 9,706 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

A total of 1,301 of those new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Peel Region.

However, officials caution that this number is likely an underrepresentation of how widely COVID-19 is circulating in Ontario now that testing eligibility has been restricted.

The latest data released Monday said 2,467 people are in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 248 are receiving medical care in an intensive care unit.

