SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Extreme capacity, staffing pressures force Peel Memorial to close urgent care centre

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 7:18 pm
The Peel Memorial Centre in Brampton. View image in full screen
The Peel Memorial Centre in Brampton. Enzo Arimini / Global News

The Urgent Care Centre at the Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness in Brampton, Ont., has been temporarily closed, as COVID-19 continues to spread widely across the region.

A notice posted to the William Osler Health System website said the urgent care centre will be closed until at least Feb. 1, 2022.

The notice says the decision to close the urgent care centre was made due to “increasing volumes” in emergency departments, “further compounded by our extreme capacity and staffing pressures.”

Read more: Ontario reports 2,467 people with COVID in hospital, 9,706 new cases

“This closure will help to direct the highly skilled staff and physicians to where demand is the greatest,” the notice reads.

The William Osler Health System said people should visit their family doctor for non-emergent concerns.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Osler’s Emergency Departments remain open for any urgent and emergent health care needs,” the notice reads.

Read more: City of Toronto reports absences among emergency services, ambulance service delays

The closure comes as Ontario reported 9,706 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

A total of 1,301 of those new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Peel Region.

However, officials caution that this number is likely an underrepresentation of how widely COVID-19 is circulating in Ontario now that testing eligibility has been restricted.

The latest data released Monday said 2,467 people are in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 248 are receiving medical care in an intensive care unit.

Click to play video: 'Ontario ski operators hope for bounce back in 2022' Ontario ski operators hope for bounce back in 2022
Ontario ski operators hope for bounce back in 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagBrampton tagBrampton COVID tagCOVID brampton tagPeel memorial tagpeel memorial staff tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers