RCMP actions not connected to 2021 suspicious death, B.C.’s police watchdog says

B.C.’s police watchdog is no longer investigating the RCMP’s involvement with a May 2021 Kelowna death.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC said Monday it concluded the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the May, 30, 2021 death of Thomas Chadwick.

Mounties and members of the Police and Crisis Team (PACT) responded to two calls from a residence in the 3400-block of Sexsmith Road to speak to a man regarding his wellness. The man, since identified as Lorence Earl Williams, departed the residence after the second police attendance.

The following evening (May 30), Chadwick, who lived at the same residence, was found dead and Williams was subsequently charged.

“Evidence gathered included statements from civilian witnesses, mental health professionals, and police officers,” the IIO said.

“The Chief Civilian Director has reviewed the evidence and determined that the grounds to apprehend the male were not present and the actions of police were proportionate. The IIO investigation is now concluded.”

Given the concurrent matter before the courts in this incident, the IIO will provide no further comment.

Williams was arrested after a tip from the public and has now been charged with second-degree murder.

The IIO said it “commenced an investigation to determine if police actions or inactions may have played a role in the incident”.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in B.C. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

