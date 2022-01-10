Kingston, Ont.’s Beechgrove assessment centre to offer clinical COVID-19 assessment appointments

Those with ‘worsening COVID-19 symptoms’ will now have access to clinical assessment from Kingston Health Sciences Centre at the Beechgrove Assessment Centre.
Eligible residents will be able to meet with a nurse, paramedic or doctor for a clinical assessment of their symptoms.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever (greater than 37.8 degrees Celsius or 100 degrees Fahrenheit)
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Loss of taste or smell
- Runny nose/congestion
- Headache/ muscle aches
- Extreme fatigue
- Vomiting or diarrhea.
The hospital adds, however, that those with difficulty breathing or chest pain should go directly to the nearest emergency department or call 911.
It notes that an appointment for a clinical assessment does not guarantee a PCR test.
Appointments can be booked daily between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.View link »
