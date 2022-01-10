Toronto police seek assistance locating man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a federal inmate wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
In a news release issued Monday, Toronto police said the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is looking for 25-year-old Ilyas Riyaleh.
Officers say Riyaleh is wanted for breaching his statutory release.
He is described as six-feet-two-inches tall and 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
According to police, Riyaleh is currently serving a two-year and two-month sentence for possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.
Officers say he is known to frequent the Toronto area.
Anyone with information regarding Riyaleh’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.
