Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Rangers arrive to Bearskin Lake First Nation in Ontario to assist with COVID outbreak

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2022 2:28 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Army to help virus-stricken Bearskin Lake First Nation' COVID-19: Army to help virus-stricken Bearskin Lake First Nation
WATCH ABOVE: A remote COVID-stricken First Nation in northwestern Ontario is getting some military help, but not as much help as it asked for. Bearskin Lake First Nation is about 600 kilometres north of Thunder Bay. More than half of the community’s 400 residents have tested positive and nearly the entire community is in self-isolation. David Akin has more.

A few members of the Canadian Armed Forces are arriving to Bearskin Lake First Nation in northern Ontario to assist the community amid a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected half of its population.

A spokeswoman for federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says four Rangers are there to co-ordinate, help with logistics, and distribute food water, firewood and care packages.

Read more: Troops arrive at Bearskin Lake amid COVID-19 outbreak: Blair

Annie Cullinan says more Rangers will be deployed in the community during the coming days.

Trending Stories

The community has requested the assistance of 40 personnel.

Chief Lefty Kamenawatamin, who tested positive Saturday for COVID-19 and is in isolation, says the community needs more support quickly.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 210 people have been infected with COVID-19 in the 400-person community, located about 600 kilometres north of Thunder Bay.

Click to play video: '‘I don’t know if we can last any longer’: COVID-19 hits nearly half of Bearskin Lake First Nation' ‘I don’t know if we can last any longer’: COVID-19 hits nearly half of Bearskin Lake First Nation
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario tagCanadian Armed Forces tagBearskin Lake First Nation tagBearskin Lake First Nation COVID outbreak tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers