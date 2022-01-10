Location chosen for new elementary school in La Loche, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

The location of a new elementary school was unveiled in La Loche, Sask. on Monday.

It will be constructed on the east side of Dene High School.

Education Minister Dustin Duncan said the government is now looking forward to the next step in the project.

“This school highlights our government’s commitment to the north and will benefit the community of La Loche by providing them with a modern, safe and inclusive learning environment for students and staff for generations to come,” Duncan said in a statement.

The Saskatchewan government is investing $24 million for the construction of the replacement for Ducharme Elementary School.

Morris Cook, chair of the Northern Lights School Division board of education, said a new school will meet the demands of a growing community.

“Building a new elementary school in La Loche is a testament to the growth throughout our community and the need for schools that meet the changing educational needs of our young people,” Cook said.

“During this time of significant disruption to the lives of our students, this announcement will give hope and stability to our school families and will help us build our communities educational future. This is an occasion definitely worth celebrating!”

The new school will accommodate roughly 475 students from prekindergarten to Grade 6.

Construction will start in the summer of 2022 once the design and planning stage is complete, with a scheduled opening in September 2024.

