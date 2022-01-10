Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Location chosen for new elementary school in La Loche, Sask.

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 2:38 pm
Education Minister Dustin Duncan said they are now looking forward to the next step in the La Loche elementary school project. View image in full screen
Education Minister Dustin Duncan said they are now looking forward to the next step in the La Loche elementary school project. File / Global News

The location of a new elementary school was unveiled in La Loche, Sask. on Monday.

It will be constructed on the east side of Dene High School.

Read more: Saskatchewan government announces funding for 4 new schools

Education Minister Dustin Duncan said the government is now looking forward to the next step in the project.

“This school highlights our government’s commitment to the north and will benefit the community of La Loche by providing them with a modern, safe and inclusive learning environment for students and staff for generations to come,” Duncan said in a statement.

The Saskatchewan government is investing $24 million for the construction of the replacement for Ducharme Elementary School.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Reopening schools amid Omicron wave requires extra safety, experts say

Morris Cook, chair of the Northern Lights School Division board of education, said a new school will meet the demands of a growing community.

Trending Stories

“Building a new elementary school in La Loche is a testament to the growth throughout our community and the need for schools that meet the changing educational needs of our young people,” Cook said.

“During this time of significant disruption to the lives of our students, this announcement will give hope and stability to our school families and will help us build our communities educational future. This is an occasion definitely worth celebrating!”

The new school will accommodate roughly 475 students from prekindergarten to Grade 6.

Construction will start in the summer of 2022 once the design and planning stage is complete, with a scheduled opening in September 2024.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan teachers recognized with Prime Minister’s Awards' Saskatchewan teachers recognized with Prime Minister’s Awards
Saskatchewan teachers recognized with Prime Minister’s Awards – Nov 29, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagLa Loche tagDustin Duncan tagLa Loche Saskatchewan tagNorthern Lights School Division tagDucharme Elementary School tagDucharme Elementary School La Loche tagLa Loche Elementary School tagLa Loche New Elementary School tagLa Loche New School tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers