Manitoba COVID-19 hospitalizations increase over weekend to 378

Manitoba’s hospitals have 81 more COVID-19 patients than they did just 72 hours ago.

The Jan. 10th provincial update shows a total of 378 people receiving care because of the virus, including 39 in Intensive Care.

That’s up from 297 and 34, respectively, from the last update on Friday.

19 Manitobans lost their lives to COVID-19 over the past 72 hours. — Skylar Peters (@SkylarAPeters) January 10, 2022

19 more Manitobans are dead because of the virus — ranging in age from two men in their 20’s to a woman in her 90’s.

The record for the highest number of Manitobans in hospital was 443 on Dec. 5, 2020, according to provincial records, and that was before the vaccine was widely available.

The pandemic-high level of Manitobans in Intensive Care because of COVID-19 was 63 on May 15, 2021.

The province also reported 2,383 new cases Monday, however, that number is not fully accurate, due to changes in how the province is collecting COVID-19 case data. Most Manitobans who request a test will receive a rapid antigen test, and the results are not recorded. Those who test positive and meet specific criteria are then given a PCR test, which is recorded.

The province says a backlog of tests that at one time numbered more than 10,000 has been cleared.

Manitoba’s test positivity rate is now 49 per cent, though that number is likely inaccurate because of focused testing rules.

In positive news, nearly 30,000 more Manitobans stepped up to get a COVID-19 vaccine dose over the weekend.

On the vaccine front: 29,395 more doses recorded over the weekend Increases, by dose: First: 1,990

Second: 988

Third: 26,417 — Skylar Peters (@SkylarAPeters) January 10, 2022

Outbreaks were also declared at the following locations Monday:

Vista Park Lodge, Winnipeg;

Neepawa Health Centre;

Misericordia Health Centre, C2, Winnipeg;

Health Sciences Centre, GD3, Winnipeg;

Thompson General Hospital, obstetrics and neonatal unit, Thompson;

Donwood Manor personal care home, first floor, Winnipeg;

Brandon Regional Health Centre, 400 medical unit, Brandon; and

Grace Hospital, 3 south, Winnipeg.

