Why does Saskatchewan have fewer restrictions? It’s about the surges: Manitoba epidemiologist

Manitobans navigating the latest set of COVID-19 restrictions may be wondering about neighbouring jurisdictions where life seem less strict.

According to a Winnipeg epidemiologist, however, current restrictions, or lack thereof, in provinces like Saskatchewan don’t necessarily mean they’re out of the COVID woods.

“We’re all experiencing surges,” Cynthia Carr of EPI Research told 680 CJOB.

“Yes, (Saskatchewan’s) rates are lower, but they’re experiencing dramatic increases as well. In the past month, their active case rate has rise 11-fold. Ours has increased 14.”

“Their new case rate has increased by a multiple of 16 — going from 70 new cases a day to 1,099. It’s lower than ours, but it’s certainly not a sign of control at all, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they start bringing in some restrictions pertaining to gathering size.”

On Friday, Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon announced an extension of the province’s public health orders for an added three weeks.

The orders were originally set to expire on Tuesday.

“While these orders remain in place, we continue to take steps to improve supply and access to testing and other important initiatives that support our pandemic response and protect our health system,” Gordon said Friday afternoon.

“Nothing is off the table and we will act swiftly in the weeks ahead if further action is required to protect Manitobans.”

