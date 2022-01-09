West Kelowna garage fire causes significant damage to home

Send this page to someone via email

West Kelowna fire crews responded to reports of a car fire extending to a garage in the Glenrosa neighbourhood, at around 11 Sunday morning.

Crews of approximately 14 firefighters were able to keep the fire in the garage space, but there is significant damage.

“Some significant smoke damage to the house [with] one injury with minor burns transported to Kelowna General Hospital”, says West Kelowna Fire Assistant Chief Lionel Bateman.

Bateman adds the homeowners will not be able to get back into the property for quite some time as there is a lot of smoke damage throughout the entire house.

“The fire is not suspicious in nature, it looks like the homeowners were doing some welding in the garage.”

Two occupants were living in the house at the time of the fire.

“Everybody is alive and safe and that is the number one thing.”