Remaining power outages from winter storm being worked on in Nova Scotia

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2022 10:14 am
Click to play video: 'Delays continue for some HRM modular units as winter storm approaches' Delays continue for some HRM modular units as winter storm approaches
The Halifax Regional Municipality is behind schedule on the completion of modular units for people who are unhoused. HRM moved its own deadline from December 20 to the first week of January for some of the units in Dartmouth. As of now, no one has been able to move into a unit – and with stormy weather on the horizon advocates say frustration is growing. Callum Smith reports.

Power crews were still working Sunday morning to repair lines damaged by heavy snowfall and winds from a nor’easter that blew through the Atlantic region overnight Saturday.

About 5,000 customers remained without electricity in the province as of 10 a.m. local time today, with the majority of the outages located in the Annapolis Valley and along the Bay of Fundy Shore.

Read more: Thousands lose power as windy winter storm sweeps through East Coast

Nova Scotia Power has said the heavy snowfall that accumulated took down lines and caused branches to fall on equipment in parts of the province during the storm, and also slowed the transport of repair crews to some areas.

But in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island, nearly all power had been restored by late morning on Sunday.

Snowfall totals varied widely across the Atlantic region, with Environment Canada reporting some areas received over 30 centimetres while other coastal communities saw five centimetres or less.

Read more: Delays continue for some HRM modular units as winter storm approaches

Gusts blew between 70 and 100 kilometres per hour, contributing to the damage to the power distribution systems.

It was the first significant nor’easter of the season, and in many parts of the region there had been little snow on the ground prior to the storm.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
