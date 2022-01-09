1 dead after Saturday night shooting in downtown Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say one person is dead after a shooting in downtown Toronto Saturday night.

In a series of tweets Saturday evening, Toronto police said multiple shots had been fired near a fast-food restaurant near Church Street and Bloor Street East around 10:52 p.m. ET.

Officers said a male victim was located at the scene who had suffered “very serious injuries from gunfire.”

According to police, the victim was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Officers have identified the victim as 20-year-old Olivier Dundas of Toronto.

According to police, three male suspects were last seen running eastbound on the south side of Bloor Street East toward Sherbourne Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.