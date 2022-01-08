Menu

Snow squalls expected in parts of southern Ontario over coming days: Environment Canada

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 8, 2022 4:47 pm
Stan Perkovic uses a snowblower to clear snow after southern Ontario was hit with a winter storm, in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. View image in full screen
Stan Perkovic uses a snowblower to clear snow after southern Ontario was hit with a winter storm, in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Snow squalls are expected to impact parts of southern Ontario over the coming days, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency has issued snow squall watches for areas near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, stretching from Goderich, through Barrie, up to the Bracebridge area.

Further inland, the watch also covers Peterborough, the Kawartha Lakes area, north York and Durham regions, Dufferin County, and northern Wellington County.

“A sharp cold front will move through the area Sunday morning ushering in very cold Arctic air,” the advisories read.

Read more: Extreme weather patterns in store for much of Canada as 2022 kicks off

Snow squalls are expected to develop Sunday evening and end on Monday for some areas, but continue until Tuesday morning for some places.

Forecasted snowfall amounts for most places indicate rates of 10 cm over 12 hours are possible.

In the Owen Sound, Barrie, Orillia, and Bracebridge areas, rates of 15 to 25 cm over 12 hours are possible, Environment Canada said. Those areas are expected to see snowfall stick around until Tuesday.

“Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather,” the weather agency said.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.”

 

Areas under a snow squall watch, highlighted in yellow.
Areas under a snow squall watch, highlighted in yellow. Environment Canada

