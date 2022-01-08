COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 937 new cases, 114 in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan health officials reported 937 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

With 301 recoveries logged, the province’s active case total is now 6,897 — a new record for Saskatchewan, which has had record-breaking numbers throughout the week as transmission surges.

A total of 114 patients are in hospital with COVID-19, including 13 in intensive care.

Of those in hospital, 58 inpatient hospitalizations are a COVID-19-related illness and 36 are incidental, asymptomatic infections. Seven infections have not yet been confirmed.

Of the 13 patients in ICUs, 11 are COVID-19-related illnesses and two are undetermined.

The province reported no new deaths on Saturday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 704, or 58.4 per 100,000.

Health-care workers across the province administered 3,034 vaccine doses since Friday’s update. A total of 866,037 residents are fully vaccinated.