At least 1 missing amid flooding, landslides in U.S. Pacific Northwest winter storm
Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 937 new cases, 114 in hospital

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted January 8, 2022 3:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Inconsistent messaging for Omicron in Saskatchewan' Inconsistent messaging for Omicron in Saskatchewan
WATCH: Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s top doctor, says 'this is not the time for any gatherings at all,' though Premier Scott Moe has not introduced new restrictions.

Saskatchewan health officials reported 937 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

With 301 recoveries logged, the province’s active case total is now 6,897 — a new record for Saskatchewan, which has had record-breaking numbers throughout the week as transmission surges.

Read more: Saskatchewan changes up hospitalization reporting, includes ‘incidental’ cases

A total of 114 patients are in hospital with COVID-19, including 13 in intensive care.

Of those in hospital, 58 inpatient hospitalizations are a COVID-19-related illness and 36 are incidental, asymptomatic infections. Seven infections have not yet been confirmed.

Of the 13 patients in ICUs, 11 are COVID-19-related illnesses and two are undetermined.

The province reported no new deaths on Saturday.

Read more: Thousands of rapid test results already reported to made-in-Sask. online database

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 704, or 58.4 per 100,000.

Health-care workers across the province administered 3,034 vaccine doses since Friday’s update. A total of 866,037 residents are fully vaccinated.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan nurses union warns of ‘onslaught’ of COVID-19 hospitalizations as outbreaks declared' Saskatchewan nurses union warns of ‘onslaught’ of COVID-19 hospitalizations as outbreaks declared
