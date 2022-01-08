Police look for suspect in robbery at Bedford convenience store

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery that occurred overnight in Bedford, N.S.
According to a release, a suspect entered the Needs Convenience Gas Bar at 949 Bedford Hwy. between midnight and 1 a.m., “brandishing a knife.”
Police say the man demanded, and got away with, an unknown amount of cash.
The agency provided a photo of the suspect and said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact police.
