Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - At least 1 missing amid flooding, landslides in U.S. Pacific Northwest winter storm

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police look for suspect in robbery at Bedford convenience store

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted January 8, 2022 9:24 am
Click to play video: 'Halifax police search for 2 suspects in fatal shooting of 8-year-old boy' Halifax police search for 2 suspects in fatal shooting of 8-year-old boy
WATCH: A community is reeling after a young boy was shot and killed in Dartmouth on Tuesday. Police are now searching for two suspects. As Alicia Draus reports, there’s a plea to the public for any information related to the shooting – Dec 22, 2021

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery that occurred overnight in Bedford, N.S.

According to a release, a suspect entered the Needs Convenience Gas Bar at 949 Bedford Hwy. between midnight and 1 a.m., “brandishing a knife.”

Police say the man demanded, and got away with, an unknown amount of cash.

Read more: N.S. woman charged with attempted murder after man stabbed in abdomen

The agency provided a photo of the suspect and said the investigation is ongoing.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact police.

Halifax Regional Police provided a photo of a suspect in a Bedford convenience store robbery.
Halifax Regional Police provided a photo of a suspect in a Bedford convenience store robbery. Halifax Regional Police
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Robbery taghalifax police tagNeeds Robbery tagBedford convenience store robbery tagBedford gas station tagBedford gas station robbery tagBedford needs robbery tagHalifax police robbery tagrobbery bedford tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers