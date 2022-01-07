Menu

Ahmaud Arbery's killers sentenced to life in prison

Weather

More snow possible for Metro Vancouver, Sea to Sky on Saturday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 10:26 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 7' B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 7
WATCH: Meteorologist Kristi Gordon has the Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

Wintry weather isn’t finished with the Lower Mainland just quite yet.

Despite warming temperatures after last month’s arctic blast and this week’s heavy snowfall, Metro Vancouver could still see another two to five centimetres of snow on Saturday morning, according to Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon.

The snow is expected to shift to rain at some point in the afternoon.

Read more: Freezing rain, winter storm leaves thousands without power on B.C.’s South Coast

The Fraser Valley, already grappling with ice across the region Friday, could see another round of freezing rain Friday night, followed by flurries.

Gordon said snow is forecast to continue through much of Saturday, with accumulations of between five and 12 centimetres possible.

Click to play video: 'Fraser Valley hit once again by winter storm' Fraser Valley hit once again by winter storm
Fraser Valley hit once again by winter storm

In the Howe Sound and Sea to Sky region, between 10 and 20 centimetres of new snow is possible Saturday.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, with another 15 to 20 centimetres of snow possible Friday night.

Read more: Powerful winds bring Metro Vancouver flooding, park closures and ferry cancellations

That route, which remains restricted to commercial vehicles after November’s devastating storm, was closed for several hours Friday due to a crash, and reopened shortly before 7 p.m.

Drivers are being warned to expect congestion and hazardous winter conditions.

Highway 3 was closed overnight between Hope and Princeton for avalanche control.

