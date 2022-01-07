Menu

Canada

Federal government setting up scholarship program to honour victims of plane shot down by Iran

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2022 9:38 pm
A mourner lights candles during a memorial for the anniversary of flight PS752 in Edmonton on Friday, January 8, 2021. View image in full screen
A mourner lights candles during a memorial for the anniversary of flight PS752 in Edmonton on Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The federal government is setting up a scholarship program honouring the victims of the passenger jet shot down by Iranian forces two years ago.

The program is expected to disburse scholarships worth an average of $25,000 to 176 students _ the same as the number of people who were aboard Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 when it was hit by two missiles launched by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard on Jan. 8, 2020.

Ottawa says the scholarships will be open to both Canadian and international students, with applications opening in fall of 2023.

Ontario, meanwhile, has renewed scholarships honouring the 176 victims, more than 100 of whom had ties to Canada, including many in post-secondary institutions.

Ontario says it will fund $10,000 scholarships to 57 students.

Fifteen post-secondary institutions in the province lost students or faculty in the tragedy.

Premier Doug Ford says he hopes the scholarships will give some comfort to the victims’ families.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
