Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Iran prepared to hold bilateral talks on downed jet, foreign ministry says

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 7, 2022 9:12 am
Click to play video: '$107M settlement for Iran plane crash victim’s families ‘precedent setting,’ lawyer says' $107M settlement for Iran plane crash victim’s families ‘precedent setting,’ lawyer says
WATCH: $107M settlement for Iran plane crash victim’s families 'precedent setting,’ lawyer says.

Iran said on Friday it was prepared to hold bilateral talks with concerned countries over a Ukrainian airliner downed by its forces in 2020, ignoring a joint statement on reparations made by Canada and other states whose citizens were killed.

Canada, Britain, Sweden and Ukraine said on Thursday they had abandoned efforts to talk to Tehran about reparations for an airliner brought down by Iran and would try to settle the matter according to international law.

Read more: Iran plane crash negotiations are ‘futile,’ feds shifting focus to legal recourse

Most of the 176 people killed when Iran shot down the Ukrainian airliner in January 2020 were citizens from those four nations, which formed a group aiming to hold Tehran to account.

“Despite certain countries’ illegal actions and attempts to exploit this tragic event …, Iran remains ready to negotiate bilaterally with each of the relevant states,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on state media.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It said any talks should respect “sovereignty, domestic laws and international obligations.”

Click to play video: 'Canadian families of Flight PS752 victims release crash report' Canadian families of Flight PS752 victims release crash report
Canadian families of Flight PS752 victims release crash report – Nov 24, 2021

Tehran says its Revolutionary Guards accidentally shot down the Boeing 737 plane, which was hit at a time when tensions were high between Iran and the United States. Tehran blamed a misaligned radar and an error by the air defense operator.

A Canadian court this week awarded nearly $84 million plus interest to the families of six people who died. In June, Canada said it had found no evidence that the downing of the plane had been premeditated.

© 2022 Reuters
Iran tagIran Plane crash tagflight 752 tagiran plane crash victims tagPS752 tagUkraine International Airlines Crash tagIran Plane Crash Update tagCanada Iran Plane Crash tagFlight 752 crash tagIran Shoots Down Plane tagFlight 752 news tagIran plane crash news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers